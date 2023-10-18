Swiss no longer tapping fuel stocks after supply normalises

The River Rhine, here in Basel, is a vital conduit for deliveries to Switzerland Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland has repealed an ordinance that allowed it to tap strategic fuel stocks after supplies of petroleum products normalised.

This content was published on October 18, 2023 - 10:44

Bloomberg

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Suíça não utiliza mais os estoques de combustível após a normalização do fornecimento

The Swiss government opened those stockpiles last year as imports along the River Rhine to the land-locked country came to a near standstill. Switzerland relies on the fuel it refines domestically as well as deliveries across land and by river, making the Rhine a vital conduit.

+ Bracing for an energy crunchExternal link

In addition to the dwindling water levels that hindered navigation on the Rhine, there were also cancellations and delays in cross-border rail traffic due to staff shortages and construction work. Those bottlenecks were aggravated by strikes in France earlier this year.

The supply situation in Switzerland has since returned to normal, the Swiss government said in a statement on Tuesday.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative