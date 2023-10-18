Swiss no longer tapping fuel stocks after supply normalises
Switzerland has repealed an ordinance that allowed it to tap strategic fuel stocks after supplies of petroleum products normalised.
The Swiss government opened those stockpiles last year as imports along the River Rhine to the land-locked country came to a near standstill. Switzerland relies on the fuel it refines domestically as well as deliveries across land and by river, making the Rhine a vital conduit.
In addition to the dwindling water levels that hindered navigation on the Rhine, there were also cancellations and delays in cross-border rail traffic due to staff shortages and construction work. Those bottlenecks were aggravated by strikes in France earlier this year.
The supply situation in Switzerland has since returned to normal, the Swiss government said in a statement on Tuesday.
