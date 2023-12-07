Swiss parliament buries counterproposal to biodiversity initiative
The Swiss public will vote on the biodiversity initiative. On Thursday the Senate rejected the government’s counterproposal for the second time, by 25 votes to 18. The counterproposal is therefore dead.
“This rejection is a slap in the face for biodiversity,” lamented parliamentarian Mathilde Crevoisier Crelier. Beat Rieder, speaking on behalf of the committee, pointed out that even a slimmed-down counterproposal went too far and would have major consequences for agriculture, tourism and energy production in particular.
+ The dearth – and death? – of Swiss biodiversity
The House of Representatives has already twice come out in favour of the counterproposal. It contains no new demands on agriculture and focuses on biodiversity in towns and conurbations.
The popular initiative “For the future of our nature and landscape” calls for more land and public funding for biodiversity. Like the House of Representatives, the Senate is proposing its rejection.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.