Swiss parliament commission backs war materiel export reform

The Federal Council should be able to deviate from the approval criteria for exports of war materiel in exceptional cases.

After the Council of States, the responsible National Council commission also wants to adapt the War Materiels Act.

The Security Policy Commission of the National Council (SIK-N) asked the large chamber to accept a corresponding motion from the Council of States by a vote of 14 to 9, as the parliamentary services announced on Tuesday. In the eyes of the majority, the motion does not mean a free pass for war materiel exports.

The motion wants the Federal Council to be able to deviate from the approval criteria for foreign transactions when it comes to war material if there are extraordinary circumstances. He should also be able to do this if the protection of the country's foreign or security policy interests requires it.

The Federal Council must inform the security policy commissions of the councils of its decision within 24 hours. If the deviation from the approval criteria is implemented by regulation, it must be limited in time.

The Federal Council also supports the motion. This comes from the Security Policy Commission of the Council of States (SIK-S). The Council of States adopted it in the autumn session. If the National Council also agrees, the Federal Council can tackle the change in the law.

