Swiss parliament evacuated amid security alert

Police cordoned off a large area around the parliament buildings. Keystone

The Swiss parliament building in Bern was evacuated after a man was arrested for ‘suspicious behaviour’ and a parked car was examined for explosives.

This content was published on February 14, 2023 - 18:57

swissinfo.ch/mga

Police cordoned off the area, including neighbouring buildings, during the security alert on Tuesday afternoon. The security measures were lifted at 7pm as police gave the all clear.

No details have been given about the arrested man who was apparently detained without a struggle after being challenged by security,

It is unknown whether the car, parked near to the parliament, is connected to the suspect. A robot was dispatched to check the unauthorised vehicle for explosive devices before it was towed away.

Switzerland is known for its political stability that allows government ministers to travel unaccompanied on public transport.

However, some ministers reported receiving increased threats during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative