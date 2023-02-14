Swiss parliament evacuated amid security alert
The Swiss parliament building in Bern was evacuated after a man was arrested for ‘suspicious behaviour’ and a parked car was examined for explosives.This content was published on February 14, 2023 - 18:57
Police cordoned off the area, including neighbouring buildings, during the security alert on Tuesday afternoon. The security measures were lifted at 7pm as police gave the all clear.
No details have been given about the arrested man who was apparently detained without a struggle after being challenged by security,
It is unknown whether the car, parked near to the parliament, is connected to the suspect. A robot was dispatched to check the unauthorised vehicle for explosive devices before it was towed away.
Switzerland is known for its political stability that allows government ministers to travel unaccompanied on public transport.
However, some ministers reported receiving increased threats during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.