Swiss parliament greenlights army support for migration office

The Swiss parliament says up to 500 militia soldiers can be deployed until the end of March to help support the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) cope with the influx of asylum-seekers.

Switzerland is currently facing a sharp increase in asylum applications in addition to Ukrainians who have sought refuge in the Alpine country. The SEM says it received 24,511 asylum applications in 2022. That represents a 64.2% increase (9,583 additional applications) compared to the previous year. Another 27,000 new asylum applications are expected in 2023.

As of mid-February, over 75,000 Ukrainians had also been granted protection status S, which allows them to live and immediately work in the country.

The housing situation for asylum-seekers and refugees is particularly complicated in certain cantons.

Last December the government proposed to engage the army to help support the SEM. On Monday, the House of Representatives followed the Senate by backing the proposal by 132 votes to 52.

A maximum of 500 soldiers can now be deployed and around 3,000 additional accommodation places made available for asylum-seekers.

Parliament had to give its approval as the army deployment exceeds three weeks. The cost of the additional support will come from the army’s ordinary budget.

The soldiers provide support for the development, management and operation of military infrastructure. They will also take care of the transport of refugees and asylum-seekers. Up to now, a maximum of 10-20 soldiers had been deployed at any one time in support, Defence Minister Viola Amherd said.

