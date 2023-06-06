Swiss parliament rejects more funds to house refugees

The number of beds for refugees is practically exhausted between cantons and the army. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Parliament continues to block millions of francs to build more accommodation for a growing number of refugees coming to Switzerland.

Last week, the Senate rejected a CHF132.9 million ($146 million) credit to help cantons deal with the squeeze.

On Tuesday, the parliamentary chamber voted down the funding for a second time, despite the requested amount being reduced to CHF66.5 million.

The House of Representatives supports the funding that cannot be released until both chambers agree. On matters of financing, Senate votes have precedence.

Cantons wanted the money to fit out new refugee centres, having exhausted all the facilities that were offered by the army.

Last year Switzerland registered 24,500 asylum-seekers, which was 64% more than the previous year. This excludes some 75,000 Ukrainian refugees, who received a special protection status through an accelerated registration process.

Refugee numbers this year are estimated anywhere between 27,000 and 40,000.

The situation has been made worse by an Italian decision to maintain a ban on re-admission of refugees from neighbouring countries that it imposed in December.

This prevents Switzerland from sending refugees back to Italy.

