Swiss parliament sealed off owing to Chinese and Ukrainian state visits
The Bern cantonal police sealed off the Swiss parliament on Monday morning. The reason for this was the visits of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Bern.
Parliament Square was not accessible. The barriers in front of the Swiss parliament were covered with privacy screens. The police had deployed a water cannon on Bärenplatz, an adjoining square.
The police had announced last week that they would be deploying a visible force on Monday. There will also be road closures and traffic restrictions in the region.
Most police stations in the canton will remain closed on Monday due to the operations in Bern and around the WEF. Basic police services throughout the canton will be maintained, the police announced.
