Swiss parliament sealed off owing to Chinese and Ukrainian state visits

The Swiss parliament in Bern, photographed last year © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

The Bern cantonal police sealed off the Swiss parliament on Monday morning. The reason for this was the visits of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Bern.

This content was published on January 15, 2024 - 11:52

Keystone-SDA

Parliament Square was not accessible. The barriers in front of the Swiss parliament were covered with privacy screens. The police had deployed a water cannon on Bärenplatz, an adjoining square.

+ Who's who at WEF and what it tells us about the world

The police had announced last week that they would be deploying a visible force on Monday. There will also be road closures and traffic restrictions in the region.

Most police stations in the canton will remain closed on Monday due to the operations in Bern and around the WEF. Basic police services throughout the canton will be maintained, the police announced.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative