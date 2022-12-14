Swiss parliament wants to open apprenticeships to illegal immigrants

About 60 students benefited from an apprenticeship programme in Switzerland between 2013 and 2020. © Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Parliament is pushing to grant easier access to vocational training for illegal immigrants in Switzerland.

This content was published on December 14, 2022 - 17:26

Key-ATS/SWI

The Senate followed the House of Representatives and called on the government to present a draft law.

During the debate on Wednesday, opponents argued such a policy would encourage illegal immigration defying recommendations by the justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter and a parliamentary committee.

Supporters, notably from left-wing parties, said a more liberal policy would help a handful of highly motivated young people.

Between 2013 and 2020 Switzerland temporarily opened apprenticeships to illegal immigrants under strict conditions, but only about 60 people benefited from the scheme.

As a result of the latest decision, the government now has to submit a draft law to parliament.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative