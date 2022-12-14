Swiss parliament wants to open apprenticeships to illegal immigrants
Parliament is pushing to grant easier access to vocational training for illegal immigrants in Switzerland.This content was published on December 14, 2022 - 17:26
The Senate followed the House of Representatives and called on the government to present a draft law.
During the debate on Wednesday, opponents argued such a policy would encourage illegal immigration defying recommendations by the justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter and a parliamentary committee.
Supporters, notably from left-wing parties, said a more liberal policy would help a handful of highly motivated young people.
Between 2013 and 2020 Switzerland temporarily opened apprenticeships to illegal immigrants under strict conditions, but only about 60 people benefited from the scheme.
As a result of the latest decision, the government now has to submit a draft law to parliament.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.