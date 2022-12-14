Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss parliament wants to open apprenticeships to illegal immigrants

About 60 students benefited from an apprenticeship programme in Switzerland between 2013 and 2020. © Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Parliament is pushing to grant easier access to vocational training for illegal immigrants in Switzerland. 

This content was published on December 14, 2022 - 17:26
Key-ATS/SWI

The Senate followed the House of Representatives and called on the government to present a draft law.

During the debate on Wednesday, opponents argued such a policy would encourage illegal immigration defying recommendations by the justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter and a parliamentary committee.

Supporters, notably from left-wing parties, said a more liberal policy would help a handful of highly motivated young people.

Between 2013 and 2020 Switzerland temporarily opened apprenticeships to illegal immigrants under strict conditions, but only about 60 people benefited from the scheme.    

As a result of the latest decision, the government now has to submit a draft law to parliament. 

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?