Swiss parliament website hit by cyberattack

The website of the Swiss parliament has been the target of a malicious attack since Wednesday. As a result, it is intermittently inaccessible, the president of the House of Representatives, Martin Candinas, said on Thursday.

The IT services are working hard to counter the problem, he added. The attack has slowed down the response times for parliamentary interventions.

The problems appeared on Wednesday afternoon. At the end of the day, parliament’s services said the attack had been neutralised and that no internal systems or data had been affected. On Thursday morning, however, there were still problems accessing the websiteExternal link.

The outage comes as parliamentarians received an SMS alert on Thursday morning to test parliament’s new alarm system. The test comes after a botched evacuation in February when a man dressed in camouflage attempted to gain access to the parliament building. An explosives detection test at the entrance proved positive.





