Swiss pavilion to feature at World Expo in Osaka

Switzerland will participate in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Parliament approved the CHF17.6 million ($18.7 million) budget for the Swiss Pavilion on Thursday without opposition.

The budget for the 2020 World Expo in Dubai was CHF15 million. This was postponed by the Covid pandemic and ended up taking place from October 2021 to March 2022.

The next World Expo will be held in Osaka from April 13 to October 13, 2025. It will be dedicated to the theme “Designing future society for our lives”. It is expected to welcome some 150 participating countries and 28 million visitors, said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The Swiss Pavilion will focus on life sciences, environmental protection and artificial intelligence, themes that allow Switzerland to position itself in the world, Cassis said.

Japan is an important country in Swiss foreign policy, he stressed. “From an economic point of view, it is the eighth-largest export market.”

‘Positive image transfer’

Of the CHF17.6 million budgeted, the aim is for sponsors to finance CHF4.4 million. Cassis recalled the foreign ministry’s new guidelines on working with sponsors. “The stricter rules should allow a positive image transfer.”

Cassis had to deal with negative headlines when it was revealed that the Swiss pavilion in Dubai was partly sponsored by American tobacco company Philip Morris. Also, in 2019 it turned out that the opening of the Swiss embassy in Moscow had been sponsored by a Russian oligarch.

