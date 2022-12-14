New Swiss platform offers incomplete data on energy supplies

The portal gives key figures on the consumption of electricity and gas, prices for electricity, gas, heating oil and petrol as well as weather data. © Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

The government has launched a new portal for consumers to check Switzerland's energy supplies and to help prevent power shortages.

The Federal Office of Energy said that the current online tool didn't yet provide reliable data on current savings in electricity and gas consumption, but the so-called Energy Dashboard SwitzerlandExternal link would be updated in the coming weeks.

The supply situation for electricity and natural gas is currently "tense" but "guaranteed", according to the portal. Due to lower supplies from Russia to Europe, the supply of gas is "tight". With regard to electricity consumption, the situation in France in particular remains "uncertain". This refers to the limited electricity production from nuclear power in the neighbouring country.

However, the available data is incomplete and should be handled carefully, according to project leader Matthias Galus. The portal could still help raise public awareness of the situation, he added.

Currently the office provides data on electricity consumption, production and electricity imports from neighbouring countries from the previous day. Real-time data is not available, which is why a model has to be used to estimate consumption based on the past, officials said.

There are fears that electricity and gas could become scarce at the end of the winter due to the energy crisis in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

