Swiss poised to decide on banning the funding of weapons makers

Voters on Sunday will have the final say on a proposal aimed at banning investments in weapons manufacturers. The chances that the left-wing plan gains approval are slim.

The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to ban the Swiss National Bank, as well as pension funds and foundations, from holding shares or lending money to global companies which generate more than 5% of their annual sales from war materiel.

It also calls on the Swiss government to push for an international ban for commercial banks and insurance companies to invest in the global defence companies.

Opinion polls showed that the proposal has been losing ground since October, as expected. People’s initiatives rarely win a majority at the ballot box and left-wing proposals are generally even less likely to be successful.

In the run-up, the funding ban campaign was overshadowed by another initiative on ethical business practices that will be decided on November 29 – a proposal to make Swiss-based multinationals accountable for their activities abroad.

Pacifist vs Swiss interests

The investment ban initiative was launched by the pacifist Switzerland without an Army group and the youth chapter of the Green Party. They collected enough signatures to force a nationwide vote.

Supporters of the initiative argue that profits from investments in weapons makers stand at odds with Switzerland’s neutral reputation and its humanitarian tradition.

Approval of the initiative would send a signal to other global financial centres to follow Switzerland’s lead, according to Thomas Bruchez of the pacifist group.

“The Swiss financial centre is one of the most influential in the world, managing around 25% of the world’s private assets,” he says.

The proposal is supported by left-wing parties, peace and human rights groups.

The government, a majority of parliament, including all its main parties from the centre to the political right have recommended that the initiative be rejected. The business community, notably the banking and insurance sector as well as the engineering industry, are also opposed.

They have criticised the proposal as unrealistic and damaging for Switzerland’s economy, its security policy and its armed forces, as well as its old-age pension scheme.

They have also warned that the central bank’s independence would be at stake and that up to 3,000 Swiss companies which supply components to weapons makers would be affected by a proposed ban.

“Switzerland is a small country, and even if investments in producers of war materiel were to be banned, this wouldn’t create a more peaceful world,” says Christine Bulliard-Marbach, a parliamentarian for the centrist Christian Democratic Party.

Weapons export

Currently, Switzerland bans the production and sale of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons as well as anti-personnel mines and cluster ammunition.

Sunday’s ballot is the latest in a series of votes on arms and defence issues in Switzerland over the past 30 years. Only a referendum against the purchase of Gripen fighter jets for the Swiss air force six years ago was successful.

However, voters overwhelmingly threw out an initiative seeking a ban on weapons exports in 2009.

A similar proposal that limits the weapons exports ban to states involved in armed conflicts or accused of systematic human rights violations is still pending. Parliament has to discuss the issue before a date for a nationwide vote is scheduled.