Swiss politicians call for China Covid test requirement

Various politicians from across the party spectrum want to follow European neighbours in imposing stricter travel rules, newspapers report on Sunday.

This content was published on January 8, 2023 - 12:24

Ahead of a likely government decision on Wednesday, the weekend press cites politicians from all the major Swiss parties in favour of a testing obligation for travellers arriving from China, where Covid-19 case numbers are currently spiking.

“We should rather move to control the borders now, otherwise we’ll have to bring in preventive measures in Switzerland at a later stage,” Thomas Aeschi of the Swiss People’s Party (the country’s biggest) told the NZZ am Sonntag.

So far Swiss authorities have held off on such a requirement. A European Union (EU) recommendation earlier this week prompted various EU member states to introduce the measure. All of Switzerland’s neighbours – Austria, France, Germany, and Italy – currently impose a testing requirement.

Lukas Engelberger, president of Switzerland’s Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, simply told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper that Switzerland should act “as well as possible” in coordination with other EU states.

Mandatory vaccination

Epidemiology experts cited in the press had a slightly different view. Huldrych Günthard from the University Hospital of Zurich told the SonntagsBlick that tests made “no sense”; mandatory vaccination for travellers from China is the best way to reduce the risk of overburdening the Swiss healthcare system, he said.

Manuel Schibler, head of virology at the University Hospital of Geneva, told Le Matin Dimanche that the data currently being collected, particularly via the sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, is sufficient to “get an idea of what is circulating in our country.”

The Federal Office for Public Health has maintained in recent days that the high level of protection among the Swiss population, via vaccination or recovery from a Covid-19 infection, is enough to protect against a new wave. “We do not think the current outbreak in China could pose a major risk to the Swiss health care system,” it said on Friday.

The NZZ am Sonntag writes that the first direct flight from China to Switzerland is only due to arrive in Geneva on January 26.

