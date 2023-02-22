Swiss prepare new CHF140 million aid package for Ukraine and Moldova

A school damaged by Russian shelling in Orekhovo, Ukraine, on January 30. Shelter for schools is one focus of Switzerland's latest aid package. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss government is seeking parliamentary approval to send CHF140 million ($151 million) in further humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Moldova.

This content was published on February 22, 2023 - 15:31

Keystone-SDA/ts

The government is convinced that continued support is needed “to improve the precarious situation of the people in Ukraine and to ensure the functioning of the state”, it said in a statementExternal link on Wednesday.

Of the CHF140 million, CHF114 million is earmarked for Ukraine and CHF26 million for Moldova. Part of the planned aid is already available in a loan; around CHF 92 million still has to be approved by parliament.

The aid in the latest emergency package builds on Switzerland’s engagement in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the government said. “It is a targeted response to needs and requests from both countries in areas where Switzerland has specific expertise. The lines of action include shelter for schools, repairs to hospitals and energy infrastructure, small loans to agricultural SMEs, demining, psychosocial support for the population, and more.”

Switzerland has already allocated CHF1.3 billion for supporting Ukraine, including CHF270 million to help people in the country and CHF1.03 billion to support Ukrainians who have fled to Switzerland.

Around 75,000 Ukrainians have been granted refuge in Switzerland since the conflict began one year ago on Friday.

‘Paradigm shift’

“Russia’s military attack against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, marked a paradigm shift in the continent’s recent history,” the government said on Wednesday.

“The Federal Council reiterates its condemnation of the attack in the strongest possible terms and calls for the cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine.”

It also called for respect for international humanitarian law and said it supported the international criminal investigations that the International Criminal Court has launched.

External Content

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative