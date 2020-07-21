Swiss president calls for peaceful solution in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l) and Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga (r) review the guard of honour during their meeting at the Mariinskiy Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, on July 21, 2020. Keystone / Sergey Dolzhenko

This content was published on July 21, 2020 - 16:40

AFP/Keystone-SDA/sb

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga has lent her support to the peace process in eastern Ukraine during a visit to Kiev – the first ever visit by a Swiss president to the country.

“We support a peaceful solution in eastern Ukraine, this is a priority of our peace policy,” said Sommaruga during a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

The Swiss president arrived in Ukraine on Monday evening for a three-day visit. The two heads of state are due to travel together on Thursday to Ukraine’s war-torn eastern Donbass region.

The war in the east of the country has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced about 1.5 million people over the past six years.

Switzerland is continuing its humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine, with which it established diplomatic relations upon its independence in 1991.

“Switzerland welcomes the release of prisoners during the past few months,” Sommaruga added, referring to detainees exchanged between Kiev and the pro-Russian separatists.

Negotiations ongoing

Peace agreements signed in Minsk in 2015 have greatly reduced violence, but the political process has stalled. Kiev and Western nations accuse Russia of providing military support for the rebels, something which Moscow denies.

Negotiations within the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) have been led since January by Swiss ambassador Heidi Grau in her position as OSCE Special Representative.

During her visit to eastern Ukraine, President Sommaruga will also visit a water treatment facility part-funded by Switzerland, which supplies people on both sides of the contact line. She will also view a crossing for civilians on the contact line.

On Tuesday, the two presidents signed a number of bilateral agreements, including a cooperation agreement to support the reform process in Ukraine that runs until 2023.

Switzerland is an active supporter of Ukraine’s development and the strengthening of its institutions, and the Alpine nation launched a cooperation programme this spring for the 2020–2023 period. Switzerland is Ukraine’s fifth largest donor, and also ranks fifth in terms of private investment.