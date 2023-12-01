Swiss President demands quick action at COP28

Swiss President Alain Berset addressed COP28 in Dubai. Keystone / Sergey Dolzhenko

read aloud pause

X

Swiss President Alain Berset has described the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai as a “key moment”. The conference will take stock of the progress made under the Paris Agreement.

This content was published on December 1, 2023 - 14:02

Keystone-SDA

It is the last moment to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century, said Berset, according to a statement from the Federal Department of the Interior on Friday.

+ Offset scandals put Switzerland into COP28 spotlight

Without rapid and coherent action by the international community, the situation will continue to worsen.

In Dubai, Switzerland is committed to highlighting the gaps in reducing CO2 emissions, adapting to climate change and climate financing. Appropriate recommendations for action should then be derived from this, as it was said.

Switzerland is also calling for decisions in Dubai to phase out oil and gas by 2050 and coal by 2040.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative