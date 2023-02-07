Swiss president on first official visit to Botswana
The Swiss president, Alain Berset, has held talks with Botswana focusing on bilateral relations with the southern African country.This content was published on February 7, 2023 - 15:56
Berset was received by President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and signed a declaration of understanding on cooperation in the health sector on Tuesday.
The two-day programme also included a visit to a renowned research institute in the capital, Gaborone, the Keystone-SDA news agency said.
Berset is also due to meet representatives from Swiss companies operating in Botswana and leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which is based in Gaborone.
Relations with regional organisations, icluding SADC are a priority of Switzerland's 2021-24 sub-Saharan Africa strategy, according to an official government statement.
It's the first official visit to Botswana by a Swiss president.
On Wednesday, Berset and the Swiss delegation are expected in Mozambique, the final stop of a visit to Southern Africa.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.