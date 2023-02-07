Swiss president on first official visit to Botswana

Berset (centre) was invited for a traditional dance during the official welcome ceremony in Botswana. Host Mokgweetsi Masisi (left) looks on. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Swiss president, Alain Berset, has held talks with Botswana focusing on bilateral relations with the southern African country.

February 7, 2023

SWI/urs

Berset was received by President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and signed a declaration of understanding on cooperation in the health sector on Tuesday.

The two-day programme also included a visit to a renowned research institute in the capital, Gaborone, the Keystone-SDA news agency said.

Berset is also due to meet representatives from Swiss companies operating in Botswana and leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which is based in Gaborone.

Relations with regional organisations, icluding SADC are a priority of Switzerland's 2021-24 sub-Saharan Africa strategy, according to an official government statement.

It's the first official visit to Botswana by a Swiss president.

On Wednesday, Berset and the Swiss delegation are expected in Mozambique, the final stop of a visit to Southern Africa.

Berset was received with full military honours in Botswana. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

