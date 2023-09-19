Swiss president pleads at UN for multilateral system
In order to achieve the United Nation’s sustainability goals by 2030, politics, science and the private sector must work together better, Swiss President Alain Berset said in his speech at the UN Summit on Sustainable Development in New York.
The states had committed themselves in 2015 to “work tirelessly” for the full implementation of the goals by 2030. “So let’s do the same,” Berset said on Monday.
+ Sustainable Development Goals: Achievable? Or pie in the sky?
Within a few years, he said, global warming had gone from a sometimes abstract concept to an overwhelming reality. “The consequences increase inequalities, affect the global balance, threaten stability, endanger food security and biodiversity, increase pollution and lead to conflicts,” he warned.
From Switzerland’s point of view, cooperation must be strengthened and forces pooled. “We need partnerships and a strong multilateral system,” he said.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.