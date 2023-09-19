Swiss president pleads at UN for multilateral system

Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, addresses the United Nations Sustainable Development Forum on Monday Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

In order to achieve the United Nation’s sustainability goals by 2030, politics, science and the private sector must work together better, Swiss President Alain Berset said in his speech at the UN Summit on Sustainable Development in New York.

The states had committed themselves in 2015 to “work tirelessly” for the full implementation of the goals by 2030. “So let’s do the same,” Berset said on Monday.

Within a few years, he said, global warming had gone from a sometimes abstract concept to an overwhelming reality. “The consequences increase inequalities, affect the global balance, threaten stability, endanger food security and biodiversity, increase pollution and lead to conflicts,” he warned.

From Switzerland’s point of view, cooperation must be strengthened and forces pooled. “We need partnerships and a strong multilateral system,” he said.

