Swiss President regrets reference to ‘warlike frenzy’ over Ukraine

Following a backlash over his recent remark about a “warlike frenzy in certain circles” over Ukraine, Swiss President Alain Berset admits he made a mistake about his choice of words.

“It was not the right choice of words,” Berset toldExternal link the Tages-Anzeiger paper on Wednesday.

In an interview in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, the Swiss interior minister, who holds the rotating presidency role this year, bemoaned a “warlike frenzy” over Ukraine among certain people, referring to those who are urging Switzerland to forsake its neutrality and allow export of arms to Ukraine.

Switzerland continues to reject demands from European countries to allow them to re-export Swiss-made war materiel to Ukraine. Berset told Tages-Anzeiger that he maintained his opposition to exporting Swiss arms to war-torn Ukraine.



“It is clear that the answer to this brutal war of aggression cannot be just rearmament. Switzerland in particular must think in terms of peace and diplomacy. That is Switzerland's strength," he said.

He added that his intention when making the “warlike frenzy” remark was “never to criticise any particular person or state, but to show that there are other ways to support Ukraine”.

“Of course, Ukraine must defend itself with all its strength and support, it has every right to do so in the face of Russia's unbelievable aggression. Apparently, the impression also arose that Ukraine must negotiate with Russia immediately. This is wrong: the conditions for it are not there,” he declared.

“For this Russia must stop the war, respect international law and human rights and leave Ukrainian territory, as the [Swiss] Federal Council demanded again after the last session.”

Berset’s earlier remarks sparked a domestic and international backlash.

The New York Times accused Switzerland of “months of hand-wringing” to defend its neutral status as the war in Europe rages on.

“Everyone knows this is hurting Switzerland. The entire EU is angry. The Americans are upset. The resentment comes from the Russians too,” the NYT quotes Swiss historian Sacha Zala.

The Financial Times also noted that Berset’s comments would not go down well with other countries.

“Berset’s declaration will confound those who had hoped for the beginnings of a change in Switzerland’s position,” the newspaper noted.

