Swiss president rejects Russia’s dismissal of Ukraine peace summit

Swiss President Viola Amherd talks to reporters at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18, 2024. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

Swiss President Viola Amherd has rejected Russian criticism of a possible peace summit hosted by Switzerland aimed at resolving the nearly two-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

This content was published on January 18, 2024 - 15:16

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Президент Швейцарии отвергла критику Москвы в связи с саммитом по Украине

“Switzerland is always on the side of international humanitarian law,” she told reporters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday.

Russia has repeatedly criticised Switzerland for abandoning its neutrality since the start of the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Moscow said a peace summit on Ukraine, which Kyiv and Bern have been working on since Monday, was “pointless and harmful”.

“When you are on the side of the civilian population, you are on the right side,” Amherd said on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting.

+ From Amherd to Zelensky: 48 hectic hours in the life of the Swiss president

She added she had held around 20 meetings in the Graubünden resort that had shown that Switzerland's commitment to humanitarian assistance and mine clearance was well regarded. French President Emmanuel Macron in particular had congratulated her.

Ukraine and the Middle East were among the main topics discussed by the Swiss president at the WEF, as well as the global security situation.

+ Ukraine and Switzerland urge countries to support peace plan in Davos

Switzerland has yet to comment on the recent clashes between Iran and Pakistan. These will be discussed at the next Federal Council meeting, Amherd said.

She added that Swiss-EU relations, the main focus of her presidency, were “on the right track”. After meeting the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday evening, Amherd and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met the deputy European Commissioner responsible for the Swiss dossier, Maros Šefčovič, on Thursday. Amherd refused to reveal any further details of their talks.

Both sides still need to have their draft negotiating mandate approved. In Switzerland, consultations are scheduled to continue until February.

+ Who's who at WEF and what it tells us about the world

More generally, the Swiss president described the participation of heads of state and government at this year's WEF as “very important". “Almost all the leaders were present”, she said, adding that it was an excellent opportunity for Swiss diplomacy.

Amherd's presidency this year promises to be busy, with the “Summit of the Future”, organised by the UN General Assembly, in New York in September, followed by Switzerland's second presidency of the UN Security Council in October.

Switzerland is set to focus on sustainable peace, the protection of civilians, climate change and the efficiency of the UN during its term as a non-permanent member. Amherd said her talks in Davos had shown that these four themes were the “right ones” and “must be strengthened”.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative