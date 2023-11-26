Swiss President’s Ukraine trip harassed by missile alert

Swiss President Alain Berset, here meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, visited Ukraine at the weekend. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

A planned media conference by Swiss President Alain Berset and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky was disrupted by a missile alert in Kyiv on Saturday. Berset was taken to safety in a cellar.

The Keystone-SDA news agency reported that Berset, Zelensky, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte were about to conclude their media conference when an alarm sounded on their mobile phones.

The attendees were then taken to the basement. The alert was cancelled 20 minutes later. There was no danger at any time.

According to the Ukrainian security forces, it was an alarm due to an attack on the wrong target. Berset was then able to continue his visit together with the Ukrainian head of government, Denys Schmyhal.

