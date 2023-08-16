Swiss prosecutors put out arrest warrant for Rifaat al-Assad

Al-Assad pictured in Spain in 2005. Ap2005

Judges authorised last year an arrest warrant for Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of the current Syrian president, in connection with war crimes committed in 1982.

The judgement by the Federal Criminal Court was published on Wednesday, a year after the court authorised the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to launch the wanted notice.

The delay in making this public was due to a request by the OAG to keep the warrant under wraps to increase its chances of success.

In 2021, the OAG had already asked the Federal Office of Justice to put out such an arrest warrant, but the office refused, saying Switzerland was not competent since al-Assad was neither a Swiss citizen nor resident.

The justice office also said at the time that no Swiss were among the victims of the 1982 massacre in question, which happened in Hama, Syria.

+ Read more: universal jurisdiction gains ground in Switzerland

However, the Federal Criminal Court disagreed, and said a Swiss procedure was legitimate on the grounds that the prosecution opened its investigation in 2013, while Rifaat al-Assad was staying in a Geneva hotel.

This presence is sufficient to establish Swiss jurisdiction in the prosecution of war crimes, the court said; it also makes it possible to launch an international search warrant.

Following through is likely to be more complicated however, as Rifaat – the younger brother of former Syrian president Hafez al-Assad – returned to Syria in 2021 after 37 years in exile.

The organisation Trial International, which in September 2013 filed a complaint against Rifaat al-Assad for war crimes committed in February 1982, said it welcomed the decision to demand an extradition.

+ Debate: what distinguishes war crimes from other international offences?

However, “we can obviously regret that it was necessary to wait for the latter’s return to Syria to demand that he appears before Swiss courts”, a legal adviser to Trial International said.

Rifaat al-Assad led the Defense Brigades, an elite unit accused of having committed numerous atrocities and massacres during a Muslim Brotherhood uprising in Hama in 1982.

Riots and military operations at the time reportedly left between 10,000 and 40,000 dead.

