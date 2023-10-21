Swiss public prosecutor investigating Hamas financing links

Stefan Blättler took up the job as Swiss Attorney General in January 2022. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has opened an investigation into whether Palestinian militant group Hamas received financing from Switzerland.

“The criminal investigation was opened a few weeks ago, shortly before the Hamas attack in Israel,” Attorney General Stefan Blättler told SRF public radio on Saturday.

The investigation is being conducted jointly with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), on suspicion of financing a terrorist organisation. Blättler said he could not give more details about the case in order not to jeopardise it.

In the case of the Swiss-Israeli dual citizen killed in the large-scale Hamas attack on Israel and in the case of the Swede who was killed in Belgium and resided in Switzerland, the public prosecutor's office is examining whether to open proceedings.

In the proceedings on suspicion of financing a terrorist organisation, the question must be clarified whether Hamas is a terrorist group according to the Swiss Criminal Code. Currently, only Al-Qaeda and Islamic State are defined as such. It would be easier for the proceedings that have been initiated if Hamas were considered such an organisation, Blättler said.

It would certainly take years before an organisation like Hamas would be legally considered a terrorist organisation in Switzerland, Blättler continued. The individual elements of the offence would have to be proven. Appeals against the findings would certainly be filed and end up before the Federal Court.

When asked about a Swiss investigation into terrorist financing that was initiated 20 years ago and, according to SRF, was closed without charges, Blättler said it was difficult to prove the individual elements of the offence. “But I am convinced that we would succeed,” he said.

On 11 October, the Swiss government announced that it wanted to classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation and have it banned. A task force reporting directly to the government is to examine the legal options for banning the group.

Blätter added that some 70 cases related to terrorism in the broadest sense were currently pending before the Swiss Attorney General’s Office. He also said that there were too few criminal police officers at the federal level – not only in the area of counter-terrorism, but also in the area of criminal organisations.

