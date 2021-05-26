Swiss reject framework agreement deal with EU
Citing “substantial differences” on key aspects of the deal, the Swiss government says it has decided neither to sign nor to continue negotiating a controversial institutional agreement on relations with the European Union.This content was published on May 26, 2021 - 15:52
“This brings negotiations on the draft of the [framework agreement] to a close,” the government said in a press release on Wednesday.
Concretely, it means the end of seven years of efforts between Switzerland and the EU to craft an overarching treaty to replace the over 120 bilateral deals which have regulated relations for the past decades.
The government mentioned a lack of progress on three key points which have hampered progress since the draft deal was finalised in 2018: salary protection, state aid rules, and the access of EU citizens to Swiss social security benefits.
The government said that as an alternative, it wanted to continue to “cultivate and develop” Switzerland’s partnership with the EU on the basis of the existing bilateral agreements. It has proposed to launch a political dialogue with Brussels to pursue common priorities for the future.
It also pledged to try and ensure that the Swiss cohesion fund contribution, a key demand of the EU, would be released “as soon as possible”.
Updates to follow.
