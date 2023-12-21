Swiss seek to ban racist, extremist symbols that incite hatred and violence

Swastikas painted on a Muslim centre in Payerne, canton Vaud, in 2014 Alain Wicht/laliberte

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss Senate took steps on Wednesday towards banning the use of racist symbols that excuse violent or extremist behaviour, including speech, gestures and the display of flags that stir hatred, as well as the public wearing of symbols reminiscent of Nazi tyranny in Europe.

This content was published on December 21, 2023 - 08:47

AP

The Senate voted 23-16, with three abstentions, on a proposal that aims to criminalise displays of such symbols and gestures in the public space. Lawmakers said they still need to flesh out just how far the legislation would go.

The measure now moves on to the House of Representatives.

Such a measure, if passed, would put Switzerland on track to join several of its European neighbours that have similar bans against incitement to hatred.

+ Banning Nazi salutes in Switzerland deemed legally complicated

While the legislative effort has been in the works for months, it comes as much of Europe has seen a rise in anti-Semitism, following Israel’s muscular military response in Gaza after Hamas’s deadly October 7 assault.

“There’s no place for symbols that make apologies for violence in our society,” said Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

She acknowledged the “tragic creativity” that some people have found to incite violence, hatred or recognition of Nazi symbols. She said a full ban was hard to imagine because such symbols could have a place in education or awareness-raising in a cultural context.

+ Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

Lawmakers agreed that Swiss judges should retain some level of oversight in adjudicating such cases.

A legislative proposal earlier this year focusing only on a proposed ban of Nazi symbols was rejected.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative