Swiss Senators back overhaul of weapons exports rules

One of the two parliamentary chambers has approved a plan to allow buyers of Swiss weapons to re-export them to third countries – like Ukraine – under certain conditions.

The motion passed in the Senate on Wednesday would allow certain countries to re-export Swiss-made weapons after a period of five years following purchase.

Strict conditions would still have to be met: for one, the countries doing the re-exporting would have to “share similar values” to Switzerland and have similar export controls in place; the country receiving the weapons, if involved in a conflict, would have to be making use of its right to self-defence under international law.

Current rules forbid the buyers of Swiss arms to re-export them without receiving an authorisation by Bern.

Based on these rules, and its tradition of neutrality, Switzerland has turned down requests over the past year from Germany, Denmark and Spain to re-export weapons to Kyiv.

The resulting pressure, as well as debates about redefining Switzerland’s role in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine war, have led to a flurry of motions in parliament on re-jigging weapons exports rules – including the one passed on Wednesday in the Senate.

However, Swiss arms are still a long way from Kyiv: the idea will now go for debate in the other parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, while any final decision by lawmakers would also be subject to a potential popular referendum.

