Swiss Senators favour new CO2 law

Switzerland took a step closer to implemnting its new CO2 law. Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland must have a new climate policy for the years 2025 to 2030. The Senate did not finish examining the new CO2 law on Monday, but it has so far largely followed the government project. No new taxes are planned.

This content was published on September 26, 2023 - 09:41

Keystone-SDA

As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Switzerland must reduce its emissions by half compared to 1990. A clear law is needed to do this, and a means to finance the instruments, said parliamentarian Damian Müller.

The project is based on the current CO2 law which Parliament extended until 2024. The government has planned funding of CHF4.1 billion for the five years. This money comes from the CO2 tax already levied on fuels at CHF120 per tonne of CO2.

The government will not introduce new taxes, having learned the lessons of the failed previous version in a vote more than two years ago, underlined Environment Minister Albert Rösti.

In its project, the Federal Council plans to achieve around two thirds of the emissions reductions in Switzerland and the remaining third abroad. Narrowly, by 22 votes to 20 and one abstention, Othmar Reichmuth failed to set the percentage of measures taken in Switzerland at 75%. According to him, this would have served the Swiss economy, through the promotion of “innovative” ideas and new technologies and methods.

For her part, Lisa Mazzone did not want the Confederation to be able to acquire international certificates to achieve the objectives. If Switzerland does not reduce its internal emissions enough by 2030, it will have to do so more drastically thereafter, she said.

In terms of mobility, concerning new passenger cars from 2030, the government plans that their CO2 emissions do not exceed 45% at most of the determining basic value of 2021. To the great dismay of the left and some centrists, the Senate supported this rate, wanting regulations similar to those of the EU. Proposals to lower this percentage to 25% and set a target of 0% emissions from 2035 were swept aside.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative