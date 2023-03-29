Swiss seniors take government to European court over climate

Some of the women arrive at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Wednesday © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

A group of retired Swiss women have taken their government to a top European court over what they claim is its failure to take stronger action on climate change.

Lawyers and members of the group Senior Women for Climate Protection appeared before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Wednesday for a rare public hearing that activists say could mark a legal milestone in efforts to force governments to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

They were cheered by supporters and the environmental group Greenpeace who rallied outside the court.

The group, which counts around 2,000 members across Switzerland with an average age of 73, argues that older women’s rights are especially infringed on because they are most affected by the extreme heat that will become more frequent due to global warming, to which current Swiss climate policy contributes.

After exhausting domestic legal avenues, the group has taken its case to the tribunal in France in the hope of setting a precedent that will apply to all signatories of the European Convention on Human Rights. It is linked to two further cases brought by other groups that will be heard by the court in the coming months.

A verdict is expected next year.

