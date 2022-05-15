Swiss set to boost funding of European border agency

Swiss voters put security above concerns about human rights abuses by the European Frontex border guards. AP

Voters are likely to endorse a parliamentary decision to increase Switzerland’s contribution to the European Frontex border agency.

This content was published on May 15, 2022 - 12:30

Urs Geiser Worked in radio and newspaper journalism, as well as teaching and tourism before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor Swiss Radio International in the 1980s. He reports from parliament, and focuses on direct democracy issues. swissinfo.ch

Projections from Sunday’s ballot show about 72% of voters coming out in favour of the legal amendment to support Frontex with up to CHF61 million ($62.7 million) annually by 2027 – an increase from CHF24 million last year.

External Content

Polls closed at midday and final results are expected later in the day.

Migrant organisations, supported by left-wing political parties and the main trade union group, had hoped to veto a decision by the government which parliament approved last year.

As part of an overhaul, Frontex is boosting its staff that patrols the external borders of the Schengen Area which has 26 member states.

Switzerland is planning to gradually increase its staff at the agency from currently six to 40 full-time positions.

Fighting crime, handling asylum flow

Frontex is financed by the European Union as well as four member states of the European Free Trade Association including Switzerland, in line with their gross domestic product.

The agency foresees a total staff of up to 10,000 by 2027 to fight cross-border crime (trafficking of drugs, weapons and human beings) and to manage migratory flows, including the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers.

Switzerland shares its borders with four EU member states. It joined the Schengen single-border area and the Dublin asylum accord in 2008 following a nationwide vote. It has been contributing to the Frontex budget since 2011.

Security

A majority of parliament last September approved a government plan for a higher financial contribution, arguing it is in Switzerland’s own interest to participate in securing European borders.

Efficient border controls are “an investment in the protection of Switzerland”, the government said in the official vote booklet.

It said that the tourist industry would suffer as visa-free travel for people from outside Europe would be made more complicated, if the amendment were thrown out.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter warned rejection of the Frontex funding would jeopardise Switzerland’s participation in Schengen and Dublin accords.

“Our asylum system would come under massive pressure because we no longer had access to the European database,” she said.

Symbol

Opponents who forced Sunday’s nationwide vote consider Frontex as a symbol for Europe’s strict migration policy based on containment and violence.

The border and coastguard agency is partly responsible for misery and death at Europe’s external borders, according to the referendum committee.

“Frontex is complicit in human rights abuses,” the committee said, pointing to incidents of illegal push-backs at European borders. “Switzerland contributes considerably to the EU’s violent isolationist regime.”

With its 5% share in the agency’s overall budget and as a key commodity and banking centre “Switzerland is an important profiteer within the global capitalist system and thus a contributor to many of the causes for people fleeing their countries.”

Campaign and consequences

The otherwise relatively low-profile campaign was marked by a controversy over the potential consequences of a No vote.

A prominent senator and law professor, Daniel Jositsch, accused the justice ministry of scare-mongering. He dismissed allegations that Switzerland would be automatically excluded from the European single border system.

Jositsch said parliament could discuss an alternative plan in June for Swiss participation in Frontex while agreeing to boost the admission of vulnerable refugee in third countries under United Nations resettlement programmes.

Advocacy groups, including the non-government Refugee Council and Amnesty International, haven’t taken a stance on the vote.

Latest opinion polls found opponents heading for a clear defeat on Sunday as many respondents agreed that more money and resources for Frontex would help secure Europe’s borders.

In 2005, just over 54% of voters approved Switzerland's participation in Europe's single border system.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative