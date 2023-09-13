Swiss snails inch towards farm livestock status

Parliament ponders whether snails should have the same status as cows and horses. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

Snail farming should be defined as agriculture, and snails should be recognised as farm animals: the House of Representatives approved a motion with these demands against the will of the Federal Council with 146 votes to 31.

This content was published on September 13, 2023 - 14:49

Keystone-SDA

Now it's the turn of the Senate.

National Councillor Bruno Storni (SP/TI) submitted the motion because infrastructure construction for snail farming in agricultural zones cannot currently be approved, as he said in the council on Wednesday.

Snail farming is a clean and ecological branch of agriculture with great potential. In Italy, production has tripled in five years and sales have increased by €350 million (CHF334 million).

The Federal Council rejected the motion but will now submit an amendment to the responsible Senate Commission. Accordingly, only “smaller facilities” for snail farming in the agricultural zones should be approved.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.



End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative