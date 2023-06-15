Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss soldiers extend stay in Balkans by three years

The current Swisscoy contingent in the Balkans is made up of up to 195 soldiers. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Swiss troops will continue to be stationed in the Balkans as part of an international peacekeeping force until at least the end of 2026.

This content was published on June 15, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

Parliament signed off the latest mission extension by three years on Thursday.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd successfully argued that that an escalation of violence in the region would greatly increase the migration pressure on Switzerland.

Last month, troops of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) were injured during violent protests in the north of the country. No Swisscoy members were hurt.

In January, Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke out in favour of strengthening the Swisscoy contingent.

The government is in favour of sending up to 30 fresh Swiss troops to the region.

Last year, KFOR was made up of around 3,800 soldiers from 28 different countries (both NATO and non-NATO members).  The force is charged with creating and maintaining a secure environment in Kosovo, monitoring developments in Kosovo and supporting international humanitarian efforts and civilian forces.

The current Swisscoy contingent includes up to 195 soldiers, with an annual budget of CHF40 million ($44 million). Switzerland has been part of the KFOR mission since 1999.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.