Swiss soldiers extend stay in Balkans by three years

Swiss troops will continue to be stationed in the Balkans as part of an international peacekeeping force until at least the end of 2026.

Parliament signed off the latest mission extension by three years on Thursday.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd successfully argued that that an escalation of violence in the region would greatly increase the migration pressure on Switzerland.

Last month, troops of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) were injured during violent protests in the north of the country. No Swisscoy members were hurt.

In January, Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke out in favour of strengthening the Swisscoy contingent.

The government is in favour of sending up to 30 fresh Swiss troops to the region.

Last year, KFOR was made up of around 3,800 soldiers from 28 different countries (both NATO and non-NATO members). The force is charged with creating and maintaining a secure environment in Kosovo, monitoring developments in Kosovo and supporting international humanitarian efforts and civilian forces.

The current Swisscoy contingent includes up to 195 soldiers, with an annual budget of CHF40 million ($44 million). Switzerland has been part of the KFOR mission since 1999.

