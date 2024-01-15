Swiss statistics system rated good by Eurostat, but challenges remain
The European Statistics Code of Practice is well applied in Switzerland, notes Eurostat in its peer review report. The level of quality is high overall, but coordination needs to be strengthened and long-term funding for new activities secured.
As a member of the European Statistical System (ESS), Switzerland took part in the third European Peer Review from March 20-24, 2023, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) wrote on Monday.
The report resulting from this review gives a “very positive assessment” of the Swiss statistical system. In particular, the legal bases provide a solid foundation for the professional independence of statistics producers, as well as for the objectivity, neutrality and reliability of the information produced.
The FSO is perceived as a trustworthy producer of public statistics, as are the other three statistical units selected for the evaluation: the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the Federal Finance Administration (FFA) and the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security (FOCBS).
Challenges ahead
However, the team of experts identified a number of challenges and made a number of recommendations. In particular, the FSO’s coordinating role within the statistical system needs to be strengthened in order to better support the various players in their activities.
This applies in particular to innovations in statistical methods, data science and artificial intelligence, as well as the standardisation and reuse of statistical services, the report explains in detail.
The FSO’s funding model should also be re-examined in the light of these new fields of activity, in order to ensure long-term financing.
