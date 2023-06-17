Swiss to decide on net-zero climate law

Opponents of the new climate and innovation law warn that Switzerland's planned energy transition will cause electricity demand to “explode”, and household bills will spiral. Keystone / Steffen Schmidt

Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to back a new law that seeks to accelerate the country’s shift from fossil fuels to renewable energies. Opponents argue that the planned transition is too expensive and will cause electricity demand to “explode”.

Simon Bradley

Shrinking glaciers, less snow, heavy rains and drought – Switzerland is particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis. The average temperature has already risen by 2.5°C over the past 150 years, double the global average.

At the same time the small Alpine country imports almost 75% of its energy, mostly crude oil, gas and coal.

To ensure Switzerland meets its international climate commitments, while gradually reducing its dependency on fossil fuels from abroad in favour of Swiss-made renewables, parliament finally accepted a new climate and innovation lawExternal link in September 2022 after lengthy debate.

This indirect counterproposal to the so-called Glacier Initiative incorporates the main objective of the initiative – which its instigators have since withdrawn – namely for Switzerland to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This new law “strengthens climate protection and reduces Switzerland’s dependency on oil and natural gas, without imposing any bans or new taxes”, says the government.

The text fixes intermediate CO2 reduction targets, also by sector, and promises subsidies – CHF3.2 billion ($3.2 billion) over ten years – for homeowners to replace electric, gas or oil heating systems with more climate-friendly systems like heat pumps. Businesses will also be incentivised to invest in green technologies.

Although parliament adopted the counterproposal last autumn, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was unhappy with it and successfully launched a referendum that voters must decide upon on June 18.

How much will all this extra electricity cost?

The proposal is an “electricity guzzler” and harmful to the economy and the population, the People’s Party argues. It says the extreme law will effectively mean banning petrol, diesel, heating oil and gas, which represent 60% of energy consumed in Switzerland.

Adding thousands of wind turbines and millions of square metres of solar panels will also disfigure the Swiss landscape, opponents say. The transition will cause electricity demand to “explode”, and household bills will spiral – this amid an energy crisis where Switzerland is unable to generate enough homegrown power, they say.

The People’s Party affirms that Switzerland’s energy transition over the next 30 years to a world without fossil fuels could result in energy costs tripling to CHF9,600 per person annually. To support this claim, it cites an EPFL study published last year – but advances the study’s most expensive scenario where Switzerland produces 100% of its own energy, all of it green. The government is not considering this option which the federal authorities and experts say is unrealistic.

The party also cites a joint 2021 studyExternal link by the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). It calculated that Switzerland would need to invest CHF387.2 billion, the equivalent of 2% of gross domestic product, over the next 30 years to meet its 2050 carbon-zero goal. This amounts to CHF1,400 per person per year, says the People’s Party.

But for Marco Chiesa, the president of the People’s Party, the main problem with the proposal is that Switzerland simply does not have enough electricity to do without fossil fuels.

“This is the case for all of Europe, except France, which decided on a nuclear strategy a long time ago. In Germany, they have reopened coal-fired power stations to avoid shortages,” he said. “Renewable energy must be stored and we don’t have the possibility to do it here. So if the law is accepted, the supply will be uncertain.”

Greater energy independence

The new law was supported in parliament by representatives of all the main parties except for the People’s Party. According to environmental groups and the committee behind the Glacier Initiative, the law will enable Switzerland to free itself from fossil fuels and attain greater energy independence. Investments in innovative technologies and processes will also help to create jobs, supporters say.

“None of us is in favour of disfiguring the country, but you must know what you want. We continue to import gas and oil, especially from authoritarian countries,” said parliamentarian Jacqueline de Quattro from the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party. “Producing renewable energy will allow us to overcome our dependence on foreign countries.”

Beyond financial support, the new law sets out intermediate CO2 emissions targets to attain carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2040, Switzerland must reduce emissions by 75% compared to 1990 levels. Indicative CO2 targets are also set for the construction, transport and industrial sectors. The remaining emissions will have to be offset.

The federal and cantonal authorities, for their part, must set an example and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Specific objectives are also in place to ensure the Swiss financial sector contributes to the transition and for financial flows to become more climate-friendly.

Apart from political parties and the government, the proposal has the support of cantons, cities and municipalities. And unlike for the failed CO2 vote in 2021, this time most of the business community and lobby groups like the Swiss business federation (economiesuisse) and environmental groups seem to be behind the climate and innovation law.

How’s it going in the polls?

In the run-up to the vote, the counterproposal enjoyed solid public support – 72% of people said they approved the new law in a poll published by the gfs.bern institute on May 12. This slipped to 63% a month later.

But the “yes” campaign has maintained a comfortable advance and built a broad social consensus behind the law, and “all signs point to it being accepted on June 18”, gfs.bern wrote on June 7.

While support for the law has faded slightly across all segments of the population, it continues to retain the backing of people on the left of the political spectrum and among supporters of the Liberal Green Party.

Opposition driven by the right-wing People’s Party has intensified, however, with a nationwide poster and flyer campaign focused on Swiss energy security and the impact on people’s wallets. This is convincing more and more people but not enough for a majority, said gfs.bern.

