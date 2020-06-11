Swiss to drop 30-year-old case of murder of Iranian opposition leader

The car in which Rajavi was murdered Keystone

The Swiss justice system is about to close the investigation into 14 people for their role in the death of Kazem Rajavi, who was murdered in Switzerland in 1990, and whose case is time-barred.

AFP/ts

Kazem Rajavi, then representative of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Switzerland, was gunned down in broad daylight by several agents of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) on April 24, 1990 as he was driving to his home in Coppet, a village near Geneva.

The renowned human rights advocate had been granted political asylum in Switzerland in 1981.

An undated photo of Kazem Rajavi speaking in Geneva Keystone / Max Vaterlaus

In a letter sent to the lawyer of Rajavi’s family, dated May 29 and seen by news agency AFP, the public prosecutor’s office of canton Vaud announced that the investigation would soon be dropped and the case closed.

The letter states that “the criminal investigation must be closed because the statute of limitations has been reached”. It also asks that any requests or comments be filed by June 17.

The NCRI expressed its indignation after the announcement. “The Iranian Resistance strongly protests and condemns the closing of the file on the assassination of Professor Kazem Rajavi,” it said in a statement.

Rather than close the case, “international arrest warrants should be issued against those who ordered and perpetrated this terrorist murder”.