Swiss to provide extra funds for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey
Switzerland has pledged CHF8.5 million ($9.2 million) towards relief efforts in Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake in the region.
The government's delegate for humanitarian aid, Manuel Bessler, made the announcement at an international donors' conference in Brussels on Monday.
"Switzerland is reinforcing its commitment to sustaining its aid efforts in Syria and the surrounding region," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.
It added that Switzerland has provided the Syrian population with more than CHF610 million in aid since 2011.
+ Switzerland eases sanctions on Syria
The European Union, which co-organised the conference, said it will provide both countries with €1 billion (CHF988 million).
Aid groups said the situation in the region remains critical and urged donors to ensure that the UN’s appeal for €1 billion for Turkey and Syria is fully funded.
A series of tremors struck Turkey and Syria six weeks ago, killing an estimated 56,000 people and leaving tens of thousand others without a home.
