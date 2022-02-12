Swiss to vote on protecting children from tobacco ads

Around one in four people in Switzerland smoke – a stable trend over the past decade – while the figure is slightly higher among 15-24-year-olds (31.7%). Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to tighten the tobacco law and ban any form of advertising of tobacco products that may be seen by young people. Opponents of the initiative say the text goes too far and a law already negotiated by parliament is a better compromise.

Around one in four people in Switzerland smokeExternal link – a stable trend over the past decade – while the figure is slightly higher among 15-24-year-olds (31.7%).

Research shows that most adult smokers (57%) began when they were minors. And for the health and youth organisations that launched the people’s initiative “Yes to the protection of children against tobacco advertising”, advertising is largely to blame for this habit.

They want to ban all tobacco advertising that may reach young people, including those for electronic cigarettes. But opponents, who include the government and parliament, say the initiative is too radical. They prefer an indirect counter-proposal based on the new Tobacco Products Law, which they say would protect youngsters effectively while preserving economic interests.

Stopping "pro-tobacco stimuli"

Early smoking increases the risk of long-term nicotine addiction, illness and death, says the initiative committee. And teenagers, influenced by subtle advertising, are the ideal targets of tobacco firms.

“We do not want to ban cigarettes, but to limit advertising aimed directly at young people,” Solange Peters, head of oncology at the Lausanne University Hospital CHUV, and a member of the initiative committee, recently told the Le Temps newspaper.External link

“A study shows that at the weekend a young person is confronted with pro-tobacco stimuli on average 68 times. It’s terrifying. This accumulation plays an important role in encouraging young people to buy their first cigarettes.”

Peters says young people are being targeted surreptitiously as future consumers via tobacco-related advertising in the gossip pages of magazines and newspapers, in free newspapers, at festivals, on the internet and on social networks, all the time with images “conveying a sense of well-being and happiness”.

Switzerland, home to the world’s largest cigarette companies Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, has some of the weakest laws against tobacco advertising in Europe. It is the only European country yet to ratify the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

Currently, tobacco advertising that directly targets minors in Switzerland is banned. Cigarette adverts in general are forbidden on TV or radio. But in cinemas, public spaces, at festivals or on public transport, practices vary from region to region. And almost no cantons ban cigarette ads in the written press or on the internet.

Too radical and difficult to implement

Critics of the initiative say the text is too extreme, an intrusion on economic freedoms and hard to implement in the digital age.

Tobacco is a legal product in Switzerland, where it is also grown in small amounts, and should be allowed to be promoted, they argue. It also generates Swiss-based jobs and income for the federal coffers and the media, advertising and culture sectors and small businesses.

There are also questions about the practicality of the initiative. If it passes, how will the federal authorities be able to control or filter ads for electronic cigarettes on the Instagram or TikTok so that young Swiss residents don’t see them, for example?

Another argument put forward by the “No” committee is that a ban on tobacco ads would create a dangerous precedent. What next? A possible ban on ads for products such as sweets or sausages? they ask.

“We agree that we should protect young people against tobacco. But this initiative is far too extreme and not pragmatic enough. It’s as if the state is now going to dictate everything you do or put in your body,” Jennifer Badoux, vice-president of the Swiss People’s Party, told Swiss public radio RTSExternal link.

The counter compromise

To better protect young people, the opponents favour an indirect counter-proposal, which is based on the new Tobacco Products Law. This text was approved by parliament last October after seven years of legislative wrangling.

Under this proposal, outdoor posters for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes would be banned, along with similar ads on public transport, public buildings and at sports venues or at cinemas. It would also ban cigarette firms from sponsoring international events in Switzerland but advertising for tobacco products would still be allowed at points of sale such as kiosks, or in the press, on the internet and at national festivals (unless they were organised specially for minors).

The initiative clearly goes much further than the counter-proposal. If the initiative is accepted on Sunday, only tobacco advertising directly targeting adults would be allowed, such as in magazines, leaflets, targeted emails and internet content designed for adults.

If the initiative fails, the counter-proposal will become law. But if it is accepted, the federal authorities will have to adapt the Tobacco Products Law to include any new requirements.

Clearer opposition during campaign

In the run-up to the vote, the initiative enjoyed strong early support – 73% of people said they wanted tighter advertising rules in a poll published by GfS Bern institute on January 7External link. This slipped to 63% in a February 2 pollExternal link. But it remains on track to win a majority, defying recommendations by the authorities.

In recent weeks there has been clearer opposition to the initiative from centre-right Radical and right-wing People’s Party supporters. All other main political parties back the initiative.

The initiative also seems to enjoy greater support in French- (77%) and Italian-speaking regions (68%) than in German-speaking cantons (59%). Around 70% of people questioned in urban areas on February 2 said they would vote for the initiative, compared with 60% in rural areas.

The last survey also showed that younger people aged 18-39 want stronger protection against tobacco advertising (68%), compared with other age groups (62% for people 40-64 years old and 60% for the over- 65s).

Arguments by the “No” camp, such as that the protection measures for young people are sufficient and that the initiative is an encroachment on economic freedoms, are scoring points, Lukas Golder, co-director of the GfS institute, told Swiss public television SRF on February 2External link.

But the overall arguments still favour the “Yes” camp, and the counter-proposal is still not convincing enough, he added.

To turn things round, said Golder, many of the conservative rural cantons would have to vote “no”, thus ensuring the initiative fails to gain a majority among the 26 cantons. A majority of both the popular vote and cantonal vote is needed for an initiative to pass.

