Swiss train and bus service to get climate-friendly overhaul

Public transport is one pillar of Switzerland's climate target plans. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Swiss public transport sector aims to improve energy efficiency by 30% by 2040 as it bids to meet the government’s CO2 neutral goal.

This content was published on May 1, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Association of Public Transport (APT) on Monday announced the target, compared to 2022 levels, for its rolling stock, infrastructure and buildings.

It also wants the country’s entire public transport network to be powered from renewable sources by 2040.

Trains, trams and buses will rely exclusively on environmentally-friendly technologies by this date, according to the plan.

“Public transport is part of the solution for Switzerland's climate and energy goals. It is low in emissions and extremely energy efficient,” the APA stated.

On June 18, the Swiss public will vote on the government’s plan to cut greenhouse emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The APA pointed out that public transport is already playing a role in reducing emissions as it is part of an ongoing government drive to transfer a greater proportion of freight from trucks to rail.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative