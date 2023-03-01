Swiss visit by Chilean foreign minister focuses on bilateral relations

The two foreign ministers met in the townhall of Murten/Morat, outside the Swiss capital. Keystone

The Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, has met Chilean counterpart, Antonia Urrejola Noguera, to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in environmental programmes and research.

Cassis stressed that economic and trade relations between the two countries have seen a strong increase in recent years, according to a foreign ministry statement External linkon Wednesday.

More than 200 Swiss companies are active in Chile, employing some 18,000 people. In 2022, while trade between the two countries reached CHF1.2 billion ($1.3 billion).

During the meeting in the Swiss town of Murten, the two ministers discussed cooperation in environmental issues, notably a long-running programme in areas of water and air pollution as well as climate change.

Cooperation in international affairs, including the war in Ukraine as well as human rights was also on the agenda, according to a ministry statement.

Both sides also highlighted the merits of science diplomacy and technological innovation.

Cassis visited Chile in 2019.

