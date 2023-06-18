Swiss voters likely to back Covid-19 law

The referendum was launched in opposition to the extension of the Swiss Covid-19 law, which contains legal provisions governing the issuing of Covid certificates and the SwissCovid contract-tracing application. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

Early projections suggest a clear majority of citizens has backed the Covid-19 law governing Switzerland’s pandemic control measures. It is the third time that a referendum opposing Covid-19 legislation has been rejected at the ballot box.

This content was published on June 18, 2023

Simon Bradley

Born in London, Simon is a multimedia journalist who has worked for www.swissinfo.ch since 2006. He speaks French, German and Spanish and focuses on science, technology and innovation issues.

Early projections published at 12.30pm by the gfs.bern research institute indicate that 62% of voters have approved the legal basis for the authorities’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Final results are expected later on Sunday afternoon.

Covid-19 is already ancient history for many people. The government lifted the last sanitary measures a little over a year ago, and in everyday life the number of people wearing masks on public transport has dwindled. But a decision by parliament to extend the measures of the Covid-19 law until June 2024 sparked opposition.

Swiss voters were asked to decide on the law which two citizens’ movements – Mass-Voll and Amis de la Constitution – successfully launched a referendum against. These groups particularly disagreed with the legal provisions governing the issuing of Covid certificates and the SwissCovid contract-tracing application.

The federal law also addresses the rules governing foreigners and cross-border employees during periods of border closures, regulations protecting vulnerable individuals, and support for the development of medicines to treat Covid-19.

Opponents claimed that the measures in the law have caused conflict and are discriminatory.

All political parties campaigned in favour of the Covid law, except for the right-wing People’s Party.

The government and supporters argued that the extension of the Covid-19 law gives the government a legal basis for reinstating proven measures in case a new wave of infections occurs. It allows the authorities to react quickly to protect vulnerable people and give additional support to the healthcare system.

In concrete terms, the Covid certificate or the contract-tracing software could be reactivated if necessary. The law also guarantees international compatibility of the Covid certificate to allow ease of travel to countries that might require a certificate.

The extended measures would also allow for the importing and use of medicines for severe cases of Covid, even if they have not yet been formally authorised for use in the Swiss market.

The Swiss are the only people in the world who have been able to vote on laws around the management of the pandemic. This would be the third time that Swiss voters have decided in favour of Swiss Covid-19 legislation following ballots in June 2021 (60.2%) and November 2021 (62%).

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative