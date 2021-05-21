Swiss welcome Israeli-Hamas truce

A destroyed house in the northern Gaza Strip, seen on May 21, after the ceasefire Keystone / Mohammed Saber

Switzerland has welcomed the conclusion of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

This content was published on May 21, 2021 - 17:39

FDFA/AP/Reuters/ilj

In a statementExternal link released on Friday late afternoon, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) called on the parties to “seriously address the root causes on the conflict”.

“It is time to put an end to these cycles of violence, which have caused the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations to suffer so much,” it said.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came into effect on Friday, bringing a halt to 11 days of fierce fighting, in which more than 250 people were killed, most of them in Gaza.

United States President Joe Biden has already pledged to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations has urged renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue.

This latest unrest had followed a month of rising tensions, dating back to the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. The threatened eviction of some Palestinian families in East Jerusalem has also caused rising anger.