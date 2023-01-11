Switzerland ‘blocks weapons exports’ from Spain to Ukraine

Switzerland has imposed sanctions on Russia but refuses to let other countries re-export its weapons to Ukraine. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Spanish Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, says Switzerland is refusing to allow her country to re-export war materiel to Ukraine.

Switzerland has stuck firmly to the line that its neutrality would be damaged by allowing other countries to send Swiss-produced weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

The Swiss government has resisted pressure from Germany to sanction the re-export of ammunition to supply anti-aircraft vehicles already in Ukraine.

It now appears likely that Spain is bringing similar pressure to bear on Switzerland.

“We understand, respect and accept neutrality, but we need authorisation from Switzerland for this type of material, which is not being given at the moment,” Roble is reported to have told a meeting of Spanish ambassadors this week.

According to the Europapress newspaper, Robles has asked the Spanish ambassador to Switzerland to take up the case with Bern.

The amount of war materiel involved is not made clear and it is also unknown precisely what type of military equipment Spain wants to send to Ukraine.

