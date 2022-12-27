Former ambassador: Switzerland ‘one of Ukraine’s top supporters’

One of around 30 refugees from Ukraine celebrates Christmas in a centre in Lugano on December 25 © Ti-press

Switzerland is one of the ten most important countries in supporting Ukraine, according to former Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland Artem Rybchenko. However, he says new instruments against oligarch money are needed.

This content was published on December 27, 2022 - 09:59

Keystone-SDA/ts

“Our goal is to ensure that Russian oligarchs with money in Switzerland who are involved in this war cannot simply use this money for their hobby or pass it on to their children,” Rybchenko said in an interviewExternal link with CH Media on Tuesday. “It is only appropriate if it is used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

As of November 25 Switzerland had frozenExternal link some CHF7.5 billion ($8 billion) of Russian funds.

But Switzerland’s support for Ukraine is already strong, he said, pointing to the agreed winter aid, the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in the Swiss city of Lugano in July, and support for demining the country and the construction of shelters.

Rybchenko was also full of praise for Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who held the rotating Swiss presidency in 2022. “Ignazio Cassis is a great friend of Ukraine,” he said. “Communication has always been very positive, open and transparent.”

Artem Rybchenko was the Ukrainian ambassador in Bern from 2018 until 2022. He is now returning to Kyiv as the new Ukrainian special envoy for reconstruction.

External Content

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative