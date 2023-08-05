Switzerland absent from Ukraine summit in Jeddah

A damaged government building in Kyiv, August 2, 2023. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Saudi Arabia is hosting a diplomatic summit this weekend to discuss how to settle the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Switzerland is not among the nations present.

The two-day conference in Jeddah is being attended by national security advisors and other senior officials from some 40 countries, with the aim of finding a “political and diplomatic way” to end the war, according to the Saudi hosts.

Representatives of Ukraine, the US, the European Union, Great Britain, Germany as well as Chile, Indonesia, Egypt and Turkey are expected, according to diplomatic circles in Riyadh. Russia is not attending.

As for the Swiss non-participation, the foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday that the meeting was a follow-up to a previous conference in Copenhagen, which Switzerland also did not attend.

+ Read more: how the war in Ukraine has changed Switzerland

That said, Switzerland naturally welcomes the conference as a contribution to efforts to end the war, the ministry added. The Alpine Nation is following the talks “closely” and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the outcome.

The Ukrainian administration said the goal of the conference was to find a way to implement president Volodymyr Zelensky’s “peace formula”, which notably includes a demand that Russian troops withdraw completely from Ukraine.

Last July, Switzerland hosted an international conference on ways to approach and finance the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine, which was also attended by some 40 nations.

+ Read more: Swiss conference sets principles for rebuilding Ukraine

