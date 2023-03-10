Switzerland aims for equal rights for people with disabilities

The Swiss government admits that disabled people face discrimination in Switzerland. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

People with disabilities in Switzerland should be better protected against workplace discrimination and get equal access to services, according to the government.

This content was published on March 10, 2023 minutes

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Federal Council has ordered a review of the Disability Equality Act to eliminate obstacles to disabled people participating in society.

One objective is to promote equality for the deaf by formally recognising sign language.

The government admitted on Friday that 1,8 million people living with disabilities still face discrimination in Switzerland.

This includes unequal access to the workplace, many public services and to housing or retirement homes.

The Interior Ministry has been tasked with identifying possible law amendments and to present its findings at the end of the year.

The taskforce will look at legal reforms that would oblige employers, public and private services to take reasonable steps to ensure equality for the disabled.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative