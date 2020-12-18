Switzerland aims to convey positive global image

Switzerland is keen to point out that it has more to offer than mountains and lakes. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland wants to sharpen the way it conveys its image to the rest of the world and so help safeguard its interests abroad. The government will also lay down rules for choosing the right partners for its communications policy.

The government on Friday announced five key strategic areas it wants to prioritise in its “Strategy for Communication Abroad 2021–24”. These are innovation, the economy, Swiss-European relations, the Swiss financial centre and sustainability.

Among the measures is a recently launched website to promote its financial centre to the rest of the world. A new House of Switzerland will also open in Stuttgart, Germany, run by Presence Switzerland, the unit of the foreign ministry in charge of promoting Switzerland’s image abroad.

“Promoting a positive and nuanced image of Switzerland is an important means of maintaining its global competitiveness,” the government stated on Friday. “Communication abroad can actively shape public perceptions of our country abroad.”

“Targeted communication initiatives can explain Switzerland's position, strengths and actions as well as promoting its interests. In this way, communication abroad contributes to an effective foreign policy.”

The government says it will carefully and transparently select the right partners for this task.

“Due diligence is carried out on the basis of various criteria, including corporate responsibility and sustainability, and is aligned to international guidelines such as the OECD Due Diligence Guidance,” the statement read.

“A sponsorship will not be entered into if a risk-benefit analysis indicates that the desired image transfer cannot be achieved or is at risk.”