Switzerland and Canada aim to boost research ties

The two countries have signed a joint statement pledging to expand cooperation in science.

The agreement was ratified on Friday by Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin during a diplomatic visit to Canada.

According to a statementExternal link from Parmelin’s ministry, the two countries have committed to deepening research relations through “sharing best practices, facilitating greater access to technology, markets and talent, and building linkages between academia, industry and government”.

The Canadian Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, signed the agreement on behalf of Ottawa. The text expands on an earlier joint statement from 2018.

The following topics in particular will be the focus of partnerships for the period up to 2028, the Swiss Economics Ministry said: climate and sustainability, life sciences and health, quantum science and technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Europe freeze

After Bern in 2021 rejected an overarching framework agreement to govern long-term ties with the European Union, Brussels reacted by downgrading Switzerland to non-associate status in the lucrative Horizon Europe research programme which hands out grants and access to prestigious scientific projects – leading to some Swiss researchers and institutions fearing being left out in the cold when it comes to future cutting-edge projects.

+ Read more: Swiss researchers fear isolation amid EU spat

The agreement with Canada comes after several other research agreements signed with international partners in the past months, including the US and the UK.

