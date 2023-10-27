Switzerland and France unite against smugglers

Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has agreed to fight people trafficking alongside France. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin have adopted an action plan on migration. Objective: fight against smuggling networks and people who do not have the right to asylum.

This content was published on October 27, 2023 - 17:37

Keystone-SDA

“We are determined to fight together against irregular migration and in particular to fight against the criminal activities of smugglers which are a real scourge of society,” declared the head of the federal department of justice and police (FDJP). “The primary objective of this action plan is to prevent irregular migration,” added the Jurasian.

The two ministers presented this action plan Friday afternoon at Moillesulaz customs, in the Geneva commune of Thônex. If the two countries already collaborate in the border area, they want to do more in the face of the increase in secondary migration, i.e. travel from one Schengen state to another.

Various measures are planned in this plan, starting with police interventions in the border area to fight against smugglers. Mixed patrols will be mobilized in cross-border rail traffic. Communication will also be strengthened with the appointment of liaison officers, indicates the DFJP.

“Who says border and who says friendly countries, says joint control of this border,” insisted the French Minister of the Interior. The two elected officials signed a declaration of intent to realize this action plan which will be subject to an evaluation during the first half of 2024. Before France, Switzerland had already concluded similar action plans in 2022. with Austria and Germany.

