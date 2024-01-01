Switzerland and Italy resolve train issue

On January 1, it was reported that the Italian authorities had extended by one year the deadline for implementing new fire protection measures required for railway tunnels. Keystone / Peter Schneider

read aloud pause

X

A normal train service can resume between Brig in southwestern Switzerland and Domodossola in Italy. This follows a decision by the Italian authorities to extend by one year a deadline for implementing new fire protection measures for railway tunnels.

This content was published on January 1, 2024 - 13:14

Keystone-SDA

It had been reported on December 29 that certain train services between Switzerland and Italy would be cancelled due to a missing fire protection authorisation from the Italian authorities.

But on January 1 the Keystone-SDA news agency reported that the Italian authorities had extended by one year the deadline for implementing new fire protection measures required for railway tunnels.

A corresponding authorisation from the Italian Ministry of Rail Safety reached Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) on December 31, an SBB/CFF spokesperson told the news agency. The deadline for implementing the fire protection measures required by the Italian authorities has been extended until December 31, 2024.

+ How to behave on a Swiss train

The train service between canton Valais and Domodossola is not yet 100% operational, the spokesperson said. Some delay is necessary, but the full service will be restored as quickly as possible, probably within the next seven days.

+ Some trains to be cancelled between Switzerland and Italy

On Friday, SBB/CFF announced that 38 out of 316 weekly Intercity and Interregio train connections between Domodossola and Brig were to be temporarily cancelled from January 1, 2024, due to the lack of authorisation from Italy.

Until now, the trains concerned – Domino and VU IV – were exempt from this directive.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative