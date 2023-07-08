Switzerland and Pakistan sign MOU on natural disaster prevention

The Swiss delegation in Pakistan met with the minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman to analyse the consequences of the 2022 floods and rebuilding work. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Foreign minister Ignazio Cassis' visit on Saturday in Islamabad underlined Switzerland’s solidarity with the South-Asian nation following devastating floods in June 2022.

The MOU, signed in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is intended to improve natural disaster prevention and response in Pakistan, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a press release.

Sharif said that, despite its contribution to carbon emissions being below 1%, his country was bearing the brunt of global climate disasters, according to a Reuters report. Signing the MOU was a “vital step” in helping Pakistan overcome the effects of climate change, said Cassis.

Climate change poses a significant challenge for Pakistan, which is experiencing rising sea levels, more intense monsoon rains and accelerated melting of glaciers, the Swiss ministry explained.

The MOU will allow for greater collaboration between the two countries, particularly by pooling resources, knowledge and experience in disaster-risk management.

Switzerland initially provided assistance of CHF3 million ($3.38 million) after a third of Pakistan was flooded just over a year ago in one of the worst natural disasters in its history. The floods are estimated to have killed or injured 15,000 people. Swiss specialists were deployed to carry out immediate repairs and restore access to drinking water.

The Swiss delegation in Pakistan met with the minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, to analyse the consequences of the 2022 floods and rebuilding work. Cassis also held talks with political and business representatives in the capital.

Before arriving in Pakistan, Cassis had made stops in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The Swiss foreign minister will wrap up his visit on Sunday after meeting with Swiss business leaders in Karachi.

