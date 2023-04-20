Switzerland and UK conclude security partnership

Flurry of bilateral contacts: Switzerland and the UK. © Keystone / Peter Schneider

Switzerland and the United Kingdom want to strengthen cooperation on European security. Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd and UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace signed a declaration of intent in London on Thursday.

This content was published on April 20, 2023

Keystone-SDA/sb

The two officials held talks on Thursday on security in Europe, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and various ways Switzerland and the UK can increase cooperation on security matters.

The non-binding declaration of intent, aimed at formalising future security talks, outlines areas of potential cooperation between the two countries, such as military training and the technology sector.

+ Switzerland and UK: ‘We are both ‘islands’ but in very different ways’

“The war in Ukraine will have long-term consequences for security in Europe and beyond. The Federal Council is therefore seeking to increase international cooperation in Swiss security and defence policy more systematically, while maintaining the principle of neutrality,” the defence ministry saidExternal link in a statement.

This strategy was outlined in a 2021 security report approved by the Swiss government in 2022.

+ Switzerland and UK sign joint declaration to deepen bilateral ties

The two defence ministers also discussed peacebuilding and the United Nations Security Council. In May, Switzerland will hold the presidency of the Security Council as a non-permanent member.

+ Dear Brits, bury the dream of the Swiss model!

The security partnership talks come amid a series of cooperation agreements signed between Britain and Switzerland, both now non-EU members, over the past 12 months. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inked an accord in April to strengthen mutual cooperation in trade, finance, research and immigration.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative